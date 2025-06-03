Previous
Male House Finch by seattlite
Photo 3933

Male House Finch

I heard him singing and then spotted him on a power wire. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1077% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Delightful!
June 3rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a cute capture!
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact