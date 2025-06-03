Sign up
Previous
Photo 3933
Male House Finch
I heard him singing and then spotted him on a power wire. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Delightful!
June 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute capture!
June 3rd, 2025
