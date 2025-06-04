Previous
Flowers by seattlite
Photo 3934

Flowers

These flowers were growing on a parking strip. The blooms' color caught my for this quick shot which was taken last week. They might be a poppy variety.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1077% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Those fuzzy hanging buds do look like a poppy variety. Nice spotting and capture.
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact