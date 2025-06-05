Previous
Boo by seattlite
Photo 3935

Boo

Boo was seeking a sunny spot to sit. However, he is not supposed to be on the kitchen counter :). I took this quick shot last week at my niece's home.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact