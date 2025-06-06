Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Photo 3936

Stellar Jay

I spotted another Stellar Jay and took this quick shot before he flew off. This photo was taken a couple of weeks ago.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Stellar capture of this beautiful bird.
June 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I’ve not heard of a stellar jay, our jays are very different. Great capture
June 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great capture !
June 6th, 2025  
