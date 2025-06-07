Previous
Green Eyes by seattlite
Photo 3937

Green Eyes

Another shot of Boo that shows off his green eyes. Have a great weekend.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1078% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
June 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact