Female Mallard
This female mallard was standing in a field of cottonwood seed at Green Lake when I took this shot a few of days ago.
9th June 2025
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
365
