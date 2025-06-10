Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 3940

Red-winged Blackbird

A couple of men handfeed the red-winged blackbirds at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture , love your red-winged b-bird , and his faith in humans ! fav
June 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great close-up
June 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
What a stunner! Gorgeous capture. Fav
June 10th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
Oh, my! Going straight into my favorites!
June 10th, 2025  
summerfield ace
a bird in hand. great shot, Gloria. aces!
June 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
How wonderful, lovely shot of this lucky bird.
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact