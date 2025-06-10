Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3940
Red-winged Blackbird
A couple of men handfeed the red-winged blackbirds at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3946
photos
178
followers
191
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture , love your red-winged b-bird , and his faith in humans ! fav
June 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up
June 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
What a stunner! Gorgeous capture. Fav
June 10th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, my! Going straight into my favorites!
June 10th, 2025
summerfield
ace
a bird in hand. great shot, Gloria. aces!
June 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wonderful, lovely shot of this lucky bird.
June 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close