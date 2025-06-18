Previous
Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3942

Poppy

I am back after not posting for several days due to a neck injury. I am in PT and have recovered 70% of my neck's movements plus no more pain. Returning to walking distances and photographing is truly wonderful

This shot was taken a week or so ago.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Wonderful. Glad to see you back on 365.
June 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow I love the gorgeous purple blooms!
Sorry to hear about your neck injury, I was wondering where you were.
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact