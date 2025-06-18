Sign up
Previous
Photo 3942
Poppy
I am back after not posting for several days due to a neck injury. I am in PT and have recovered 70% of my neck's movements plus no more pain. Returning to walking distances and photographing is truly wonderful
This shot was taken a week or so ago.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3948
photos
177
followers
190
following
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful. Glad to see you back on 365.
June 19th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wow I love the gorgeous purple blooms!
Sorry to hear about your neck injury, I was wondering where you were.
Wishing you a speedy recovery.
June 19th, 2025
