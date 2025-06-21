Previous
Hollyhock by seattlite
Photo 3945

Hollyhock

Hollyhock....This shot was taken last week.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
June 21st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful image
June 21st, 2025  
