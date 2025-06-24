Sign up
Photo 3948
Blue Heron
A blue heron close up shot was taken at Green Lake last week. I had to focus through tree branches and then zoomed in for a closer look :).
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this beauty, so elegant looking.
June 24th, 2025
