Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3948

Blue Heron

A blue heron close up shot was taken at Green Lake last week. I had to focus through tree branches and then zoomed in for a closer look :).
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this beauty, so elegant looking.
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact