Wingspan by seattlite
I took this shot as this GBH spread his wings for takeoff. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park Beach a couple of weeks ago.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a wing span!!
June 27th, 2025  
