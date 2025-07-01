Previous
Empty Benches by seattlite
Empty Benches

On weekdays, there are not as many people at Lincoln Park to appreciate the views. This shot was taken last week.
gloria jones

ace
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Polly
The blue is eye catching
July 1st, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Very inviting. What a beautiful spot.
July 1st, 2025  
