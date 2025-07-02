Previous
Poppies by seattlite
Poppies

This poppy photo was taken last month at a friend's garden.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
what a wonderful find and capture, such a gorgeous colour and lovely details.
July 2nd, 2025  
