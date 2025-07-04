Sign up
Previous
Photo 3958
America's Independence Day
Today, July 4, 2025, is America's 249th birthday aka Independence Day.
"Independence Forever." John Adams
This shot was taken during a walk around my Seaview neighborhood a couple of days ago. There were many American flags displayed on residential properties for the coming Independence Day celebration.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
