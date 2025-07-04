Previous
America's Independence Day by seattlite
America's Independence Day

Today, July 4, 2025, is America's 249th birthday aka Independence Day.

"Independence Forever." John Adams

This shot was taken during a walk around my Seaview neighborhood a couple of days ago. There were many American flags displayed on residential properties for the coming Independence Day celebration.
