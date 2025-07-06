Previous
Bumblebee by seattlite
Bumblebee

A bumblebee close-up shot taken last month.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 6th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Very summery
July 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
July 6th, 2025  
