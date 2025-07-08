Sign up
Previous
Photo 3962
Handsome Jogger
After focusing my camera and framing, I was ready to take a shot when this handsome jogger appeared in my frame. I decided to wait until he was running out of the frame to take this shot. I don't like taking photos of strangers' faces.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3968
photos
175
followers
188
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well done Gloria, beautiful capture and scenery. I would have done the same ;-)
July 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of tranquillity with the bonus of a (as you say Ha ! ) handsome jogger - Likewise I would have done the same !
July 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good addition
July 8th, 2025
