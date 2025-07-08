Previous
Handsome Jogger by seattlite
Handsome Jogger

After focusing my camera and framing, I was ready to take a shot when this handsome jogger appeared in my frame. I decided to wait until he was running out of the frame to take this shot. I don't like taking photos of strangers' faces.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Well done Gloria, beautiful capture and scenery. I would have done the same ;-)
July 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of tranquillity with the bonus of a (as you say Ha ! ) handsome jogger - Likewise I would have done the same !
July 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good addition
July 8th, 2025  
