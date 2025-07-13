Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 3967

Puget Sound

This shot of Puget Sound was taken yesterday morning at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

