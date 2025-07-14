Previous
Elegant Paddleboarder by seattlite
Photo 3968

Elegant Paddleboarder

This lady's hat caught my eye and then I noticed her lovely outfit. She was the most elegant paddleboarder I've ever seen on Puget Sound :). This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful candid capture! She looks so elegant, I would have liked to see her from the front too ;-)
July 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great pic and I also love her outfit!
July 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and a perfect title.
July 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes she is, Lovely capture
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact