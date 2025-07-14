Sign up
Previous
Photo 3968
Elegant Paddleboarder
This lady's hat caught my eye and then I noticed her lovely outfit. She was the most elegant paddleboarder I've ever seen on Puget Sound :). This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3974
photos
175
followers
188
following
1087% complete
View this month »
3961
3962
3963
3964
3965
3966
3967
3968
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful candid capture! She looks so elegant, I would have liked to see her from the front too ;-)
July 14th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great pic and I also love her outfit!
July 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and a perfect title.
July 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes she is, Lovely capture
July 14th, 2025
365 Project
