Bird... by seattlite
Bird...

This was a quick bird shot taken last week. It might be a sparrow but I am not quite sure.
15th July 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
