Previous
Clematis by seattlite
Photo 3970

Clematis

This shot was taken at my neighbor's garden a couple of days ago.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
July 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact