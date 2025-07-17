Previous
Low Tide by seattlite
Low Tide

This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around Beach Drive.
17th July 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful composition. A lovely, peaceful scene.
July 17th, 2025  
