Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3974
Alki Art Fair
Alki Art Fair is held once a year at Alki Beach. Many tents are setup wear artists display their artwork.
I loved this painting that was on display yesterday at the Alki Art Fair so I took this quick shot to share it with you.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3980
photos
175
followers
189
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely painting
July 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is a beautiful painting.
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close