Alki Art Fair by seattlite
Alki Art Fair

Alki Art Fair is held once a year at Alki Beach. Many tents are setup wear artists display their artwork.

I loved this painting that was on display yesterday at the Alki Art Fair so I took this quick shot to share it with you.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely painting
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is a beautiful painting.
July 20th, 2025  
