Summer Flowers by seattlite
Photo 3976

Summer Flowers

This flower shot was taken in my neighborhood a few days ago.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
July 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous they are, beautiful capture and details.
July 22nd, 2025  
