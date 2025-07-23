Sign up
Previous
Photo 3977
Alki Art Fair, continued...
Another photo taken at the Alki Art Fair of a painting by the same artist, Hung Pham, who painted the artwork I posted a few of days ago.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Very nice. Looks like the Van Gogh style of paintings. Beautiful colours too.
July 23rd, 2025
