Alki Art Fair, continued... by seattlite
Photo 3977

Alki Art Fair, continued...

Another photo taken at the Alki Art Fair of a painting by the same artist, Hung Pham, who painted the artwork I posted a few of days ago.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Dione Giorgio
Very nice. Looks like the Van Gogh style of paintings. Beautiful colours too.
July 23rd, 2025  
