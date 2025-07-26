Previous
Looking for Sea Life by seattlite
Looking for Sea Life

Lots of people look for sea life during Seattle's low tides. This shot was taken at Constellation Park last week.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shot and so interesting.
July 26th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Looking for whatever they can find. Nice shot!
July 26th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- it's an invitation for us to join them!
July 26th, 2025  
