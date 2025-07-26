Sign up
Previous
Photo 3980
Looking for Sea Life
Lots of people look for sea life during Seattle's low tides. This shot was taken at Constellation Park last week.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3986
photos
175
followers
189
following
1090% complete
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking shot and so interesting.
July 26th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Looking for whatever they can find. Nice shot!
July 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- it's an invitation for us to join them!
July 26th, 2025
