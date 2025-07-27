Previous
Male House Finch by seattlite
Photo 3981

Male House Finch

This shot was taken last week at Constellation Park.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Domenico Dodaro ace
The detail in the plumage is simply amazing!
July 27th, 2025  
