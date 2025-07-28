Previous
Summer Delight by seattlite
Photo 3982

Summer Delight

The magical garden in my area has many delightful flowers. This shot was taken last week.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Delightful! Fav.
July 28th, 2025  
