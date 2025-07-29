Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 3983

Green Lake

This shot was taken last week during my walk around the lake.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dorothy ace
Love the intense blues and greens!
July 29th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot with a beautiful natural frame - fav!

Ian
July 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the framing.
July 29th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What fabulous colours.
July 29th, 2025  
Marloes ace
Wonderful natural framing :)
Must have been such a joyful walk :)
July 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice framing
July 29th, 2025  
