Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3983
Green Lake
This shot was taken last week during my walk around the lake.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3989
photos
175
followers
188
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Love the intense blues and greens!
July 29th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot with a beautiful natural frame - fav!
Ian
July 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I like the framing.
July 29th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What fabulous colours.
July 29th, 2025
Marloes
ace
Wonderful natural framing :)
Must have been such a joyful walk :)
July 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice framing
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian
Must have been such a joyful walk :)