Little Poser by seattlite
Little Poser

A Lincoln Park squirrel posing nicely on an old, weathered mossy tree trunk. This shot was taken a few days ago.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
Perfect shot of this squirrel! It looks like you posed him.
July 31st, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a sweetie!
July 31st, 2025  
Jo
How cute, looks like he is posing for his photo shoot.
July 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Well isn’t he a cute fella!
July 31st, 2025  
