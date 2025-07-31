Sign up
Previous
Photo 3985
Little Poser
A Lincoln Park squirrel posing nicely on an old, weathered mossy tree trunk. This shot was taken a few days ago.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3991
photos
175
followers
188
following
1091% complete
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Perfect shot of this squirrel! It looks like you posed him.
July 31st, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a sweetie!
July 31st, 2025
Jo
How cute, looks like he is posing for his photo shoot.
July 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Well isn’t he a cute fella!
July 31st, 2025
