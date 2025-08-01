Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3986
City View
I was standing in West Seattle looking northeast across Elliott Bay at downtown Seattle and the Queen Anne neighborhood to the north. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around Harbor Avenue.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3992
photos
175
followers
188
following
1092% complete
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Renee Salamon
ace
Great cityscape and I love the way the yellow boats leads your eye
August 1st, 2025
