City View by seattlite
City View

I was standing in West Seattle looking northeast across Elliott Bay at downtown Seattle and the Queen Anne neighborhood to the north. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around Harbor Avenue.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
Great cityscape and I love the way the yellow boats leads your eye
August 1st, 2025  
