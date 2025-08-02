Previous
Pigeon by seattlite
Pigeon

Anchor Park on Alki Avenue is a pigeon hangout. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
2nd August 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 2nd, 2025  
