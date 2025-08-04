Previous
Hydrangea by seattlite
Hydrangea

This shot was taken at Green Lake a week or so ago.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love their colors. So pretty.
August 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wow all three colors in one shot!
August 4th, 2025  
Lin ace
Goodness, what fabulous colors.
August 4th, 2025  
