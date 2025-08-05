Previous
I turned 77 in April of this year. I usually post a photo of myself once a year just to mark growing old:). I've had back-to-back health issues but seem to be on the mend for now. I am thankful to God for His Blessings.

This shot was taken in June of this year at a farewell get together my sister had for Bennett. He was leaving for a month-long tour in Europe with eleven of his friends after their graduation from the UofW. They all arrived back home safely and ready to apply for jobs and get on with their lives as responsible adults.
Zilli~ ace
You look fabulous, even more so with that pixie haircut!
August 5th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great, happy shot! You're proof that 77 isn't old! Hope your health issues continue to improve.
August 5th, 2025  
