Cone Flowers by seattlite
Photo 3991

Cone Flowers

This shot was taken a few days ago in my neighborhood.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
August 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
August 6th, 2025  
