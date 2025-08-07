Previous
Summer Bloom by seattlite
This shot was taken a couple of days ago at the magical garden that is about six blocks north of my house.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
Beautiful, super detail and colour - fav!

Ian
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous detail and colour ! fav
August 7th, 2025  
