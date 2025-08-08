Previous
Cardoon variety...This plant is a bee magnet. However, no bees were flying around when I took this shot the other day :).
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
What a cool shot of the wonderful plant!
August 8th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Artichokes in flower are so beautiful. Love your capture.
August 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice pov, neat shot!
August 8th, 2025  
