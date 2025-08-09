Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Sunflower

A couple of days ago I saw my first sunflower of the year and took this quick shot. I hope to see more because I love sunflowers.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
I like its color. Beautiful.
August 9th, 2025  
