Fishermen by seattlite
Lincoln Park Beach had no shortage of fishermen the day I took this shot which was taken a week or so ago. One fishermen said they were hoping to catch pink salmon.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, so many of them. Great candid capture.
August 10th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great candid capture fv!
August 10th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Fishermen are lined up like piers poles. Something must be running or biting.
August 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 10th, 2025  
