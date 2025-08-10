Sign up
Previous
Photo 3995
Fishermen
Lincoln Park Beach had no shortage of fishermen the day I took this shot which was taken a week or so ago. One fishermen said they were hoping to catch pink salmon.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
4
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4001
photos
175
followers
188
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, so many of them. Great candid capture.
August 10th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great candid capture fv!
August 10th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Fishermen are lined up like piers poles. Something must be running or biting.
August 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 10th, 2025
