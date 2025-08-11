Previous
Lowman Park Beach by seattlite
Lowman Park Beach

Walking on this rocky beach is a bit scary for me but I go slowly to keep my balance. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Beautifully captured. A lovely beach, but I can understand the walking challenge...it's good to tread slowly.
August 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely candid capture. I can understand the walking balance, too. I would not be able to walk on there.
August 11th, 2025  
