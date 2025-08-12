Sign up
Photo 3997
Windswept...
This flower's petals were swept forward from a high westerly wind that was blowing when I took this shot last month.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4003
photos
176
followers
188
following
1095% complete
3997
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, such a gorgeous flower and details.
August 12th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and flower. Great details.
August 12th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
August 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
August 12th, 2025
