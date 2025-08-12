Previous
Windswept... by seattlite
Windswept...

This flower's petals were swept forward from a high westerly wind that was blowing when I took this shot last month.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautiful capture and light, such a gorgeous flower and details.
August 12th, 2025  
Beautiful shot and flower. Great details.
August 12th, 2025  
Looks beautiful.
August 12th, 2025  
So beautiful ! fav
August 12th, 2025  
