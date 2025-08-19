Previous
Happy Sunflower by seattlite
Happy Sunflower

This sunflower capture was taken last week during my walk down to Lowman Park.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Martyn Drage ace
A lovely shot
August 19th, 2025  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
August 19th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
So bright and cheerful
August 19th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Smiling to the Lord`s sunshine,Bright and beautiful!
August 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
August 19th, 2025  
