Photo 4002
Happy Sunflower
This sunflower capture was taken last week during my walk down to Lowman Park.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Martyn Drage
ace
A lovely shot
August 19th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture.
August 19th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
So bright and cheerful
August 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Smiling to the Lord`s sunshine,Bright and beautiful!
August 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 19th, 2025
