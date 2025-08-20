Sign up
Previous
Photo 4003
Green Lake's Reflections
This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago while walking around Green Lake.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 20th, 2025
Dorothy
Nice to live by so much water!
August 20th, 2025
