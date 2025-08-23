Previous
Turtle by seattlite
A Green Lake turtle shot taken a couple of days ago.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How wonderful, such a great shot of this sun worshiper.
August 23rd, 2025  
