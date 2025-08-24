Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4007
Zucchini Blooms
If these aren't zucchini blooms, please chime in and let me know what you think. This shot was taken a few days ago.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4013
photos
175
followers
188
following
1097% complete
View this month »
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
They look like zucchini blooms to me!
August 24th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Knowing these can be put into a salad or something similar means we can appreciate the contrast of colour and focus without licking our lips!
August 24th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous shot. Get ready for a good crop.
August 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close