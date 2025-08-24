Previous
Zucchini Blooms by seattlite
Zucchini Blooms

If these aren't zucchini blooms, please chime in and let me know what you think. This shot was taken a few days ago.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
They look like zucchini blooms to me!
August 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Knowing these can be put into a salad or something similar means we can appreciate the contrast of colour and focus without licking our lips!
August 24th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous shot. Get ready for a good crop.
August 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 24th, 2025  
