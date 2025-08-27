Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This shot was taken a couple of days ago in the late morning at Lincoln Park. The GBH's feathers were ruffled after he landed on the rock.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wylie ace
lovely portrait
August 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful light and detail!
August 27th, 2025  
