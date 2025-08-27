Sign up
Previous
Photo 4010
Great Blue Heron
This shot was taken a couple of days ago in the late morning at Lincoln Park. The GBH's feathers were ruffled after he landed on the rock.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4016
photos
175
followers
188
following
1098% complete
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Wylie
ace
lovely portrait
August 27th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful light and detail!
August 27th, 2025
