Dahlias by seattlite
Photo 4012

Dahlias

The way these dahlias were growing and their colors caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
August 29th, 2025  
