Photo 4013
Female Mallard
A female mallard duck capture that was taken at Green Lake last week.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
Such a sweetie !
August 30th, 2025
