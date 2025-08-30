Previous
Female Mallard by seattlite
Photo 4013

Female Mallard

A female mallard duck capture that was taken at Green Lake last week.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1099% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweetie !
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact