Previous
Photo 4016
Leaf...
Fall is around the corner. In the meantime, some leaves are starting to have that fall look or a parched by the sun look. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4022
photos
176
followers
188
following
1100% complete
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Pretty
September 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely detail
September 2nd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Very nice.
September 2nd, 2025
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
September 2nd, 2025
Kate
ace
Wonderful light on the leaf and stem
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
