Previous
Center... by seattlite
Photo 4019

Center...

This sunflower's bright ray flowers and center (disc flowers) caught my eye for this shot which I took a couple of days ago.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot and amazing detail.
September 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
September 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
A gorgeous frame filler with wonderful details.
September 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact