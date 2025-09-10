Sign up
Previous
Photo 4021
Green Lake
This shot was taken last week while walking around Green Lake.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4027
photos
176
followers
188
following
1101% complete
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
This is so beautiful!
September 10th, 2025
KV
ace
I can see why they call it green lake with all those lily pads!
September 10th, 2025
Lin
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025
