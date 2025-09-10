Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Green Lake

This shot was taken last week while walking around Green Lake.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Mallory ace
This is so beautiful!
September 10th, 2025  
KV ace
I can see why they call it green lake with all those lily pads!
September 10th, 2025  
Lin ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2025  
